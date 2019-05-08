Clear

Video: Soldier son makes sure Madison mom gets Mother’s Day love

Pfc. Gregory Gonzalez is stationed with the U.S. Army at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, but that’s not keeping him from forgetting his mom on Mother’s Day.

Posted: May. 8, 2019 11:51 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Pfc. Gregory Gonzalez is stationed with the U.S. Army at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, but that’s not keeping him from forgetting his mom on Mother’s Day.

While neither Gonzalez nor the Army disclosed the mother’s name, we are told she lives in Madison.

The Army sent out this video, shot by Sgt. Christopher Lindborg, on Wednesday, so hopefully she’ll see it before her Sunday celebration.

If you know her, pass this along to ensure that happens!

And leave your Mother’s Day wishes for mothers serving our country both here and overseas in the comment section below.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events