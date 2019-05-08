Video: Soldier son makes sure Madison mom gets Mother’s Day love

Pfc. Gregory Gonzalez is stationed with the U.S. Army at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, but that’s not keeping him from forgetting his mom on Mother’s Day.
While neither Gonzalez nor the Army disclosed the mother’s name, we are told she lives in Madison.
The Army sent out this video, shot by Sgt. Christopher Lindborg, on Wednesday, so hopefully she’ll see it before her Sunday celebration.
If you know her, pass this along to ensure that happens!
And leave your Mother’s Day wishes for mothers serving our country both here and overseas in the comment section below.
