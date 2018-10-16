Video: Meet 'Stars Dancing for HEALS' contestant Blake Bentley

Blake Bentley is the CEO of SportsMed Orthopaedic Specialists. He has attended several fundraisers for HEALS, Inc. in the past, but this year, he is stepping into the spotlight to raise money for the organization.

Bentley is one of nine local stars who will compete in this year's "Stars Dancing for HEALS" annual fundraiser. The event is modeled after ABC's "Dancing with the Stars." HEALS provides free, school-based medical, dental and optometry care to local children.

WAAY 31 news anchor Demetria McClenton sat down with Bentley to find out why this event is so significant to him. Take a look at the video.

"Stars Dancing for HEALS" is on November 1 at Von Braun Center at 6 p.m. WAAY 31 is a proud sponsor.

For more information about the event or the contestants, click HERE.