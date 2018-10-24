Clear

Video: Meet Stars Dancing for HEALS Contestants Del & J. Renae Smith

Del & J. Renae Smith are the only married couple competing for the top prize at this year's "Stars Dancing for HEALS." Find out how they are balancing their work lives and dance, while raising money for a great cause!

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 8:23 PM
Posted By: Demetria McClenton

Del & J. Renae Smith are the only married, dancing duo at this year's "Stars Dancing for HEALS" event. The event is modeled after ABC's "Dancing with the Stars."

J. Renae Smith is a full-time Realtor at Keller Williams Realty. Del Smith is the Dean of the College of Business & Public Affairs at Alabama A&M University.

The Smiths are competing against eight other stars at HEALS annual fundraiser. HEALS provides free, school-based medical, dental and optometry care to local children.

WAAY 31 news anchor Demetria McClenton sat down with the Smiths to find out why this fundraiser is so important to them. Take a look at the video.

"Stars Dancing for HEALS" is on November 1 at Von Braun Center at 6 p.m. WAAY 31 is a proud sponsor.

For more information about the event or the contestants, click HERE.

