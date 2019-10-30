Clear

Video: Limestone County Sheriff’s Office seeks Dollar General burglary suspect

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 12:22 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn, Ryan Berti

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a suspect seen breaking into a Dollar General store on Hwy. 99 in Owens.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect retreated when the store’s alarm sounded during the Oct. 8 incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Stinnett at 256-232-0111.

Stinnet said the suspect could face burglary or criminal mischief charges.

