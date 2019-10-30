The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a suspect seen breaking into a Dollar General store on Hwy. 99 in Owens.
The sheriff’s office said the suspect retreated when the store’s alarm sounded during the Oct. 8 incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Stinnett at 256-232-0111.
Stinnet said the suspect could face burglary or criminal mischief charges.
Related Content
- Videos: Limestone County sheriff seeks Dollar General theft suspect
- Video: Limestone County Sheriff’s Office seeks Dollar General burglary suspect
- Limestone County sheriff seeks Sunday morning burglary suspect
- Limestone County sheriff seeks property damage suspect
- Athens police seek Dollar General robbery suspect
- Limestone County sheriff: Help identify suspect in armed robbery at Dollar General
- Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating robbery at Dollar General
- Limestone County sheriff wants help identifying two burglary suspects
- Madison County Sheriff’s Office seeks man it says used fake $100 bill at Dollar General
- Limestone County sheriff seeks stolen duck boat
Scroll for more content...