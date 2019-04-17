In March, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek announced he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.The producers of Jeopardy! released this statement and video on Wednesday:
Many of you have been asking… So here is a quick update on Alex. Alex recently finished taping shows for Season 35 and has hosted 50 episodes of Jeopardy! since his diagnosis. His primary plan for the next few months is to concentrate on his health, and we are scheduled to be back in the studio in July to tape shows for Season 36 that will begin airing in September. He paused in the busy tape day to give fans and friends this update.
Related Content
- Video: Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek gives update on cancer fight
- Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek announces stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis
- WATCH: Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek updates fans following brain surgery
- Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek thanks fans for well wishes after cancer revelation
- Twitter removes accounts linked to Alex Jones
- Harvest man wins more than $20K on 'Jeopardy!'
- Trump says Sessions’ DOJ has placed GOP in midterm jeopardy
- WAAY 31 is expanding its news times and Jeopardy!
- Programming alert: Today's episode of Jeopardy! to air later tonight
- Twitter CEO defends decision not to ban Alex Jones, Infowars
Scroll for more content...