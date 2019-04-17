Clear
Video: Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek gives update on cancer fight

Alex Trebek

In March, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek announced he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Posted: Apr. 17, 2019 3:31 PM
Updated: Apr. 17, 2019 3:34 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The producers of Jeopardy! released this statement and video on Wednesday:

Many of you have been asking… So here is a quick update on Alex. Alex recently finished taping shows for Season 35 and has hosted 50 episodes of Jeopardy! since his diagnosis. His primary plan for the next few months is to concentrate on his health, and we are scheduled to be back in the studio in July to tape shows for Season 36 that will begin airing in September. He paused in the busy tape day to give fans and friends this update.

