Video: Huntsville police investigating multiple Research Park area automobile break-ins

The Huntsville Police Department says it is investigating a number of automobile break-ins in west Huntsville.
Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman, said they mainly are in the area of Research Park out toward Zierdt Road.
Police currently are investigating the incident in the attached video. The department has not released an exact location for the crime.
Anyone who recognizes the man in the video should contact Huntsville police at 256-213-4546.
