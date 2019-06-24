Jon-Caleb Wright and Scott King had bass, not bears, on his to-do list Sunday.
But by the end of the day, they’d caught both.
The two were taking part in a fishing tournament on Guntersville Lake on Sunday when they saw something new in the water.
About 7:30 p.m. is when Wright said they saw a bear swimming across the lake from the Lake Guntersville State Park side over to Buck’s Island.
He got video of the bear’s swim, which he said was about three-quarters of a mile long, and quick run once it hit land.
Check out Wright’s video below, and tell us the craziest thing you’ve seen in the water in the comments section below.
Related Content
- Video: How did the bear cross Guntersville Lake?
- Guntersville Lake HydroFest organizers announce partnership with Powerboat Nationals
- Fisherman, son find man's body in Lake Guntersville
- Roundabout might help Guntersville traffic
- Vigil held for Guntersville woman
- HydroFest in Guntersville wants volunteers
- Marshall County Sheriff’s Office identifies man found dead in Lake Guntersville
- 17-year-old Albertville drowning victim identified at Lake Guntersville State Park Beach
- Guntersville store owner helps police nab escapees
- Guntersville woman charged with meth trafficking