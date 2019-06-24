Clear

Video: How did the bear cross Guntersville Lake?

Screen grab from Jon-Caleb Wright's video

Jon-Caleb Wright and Scott King were taking part in a fishing tournament on Guntersville Lake on Sunday when he saw something new in the water.

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 2:14 PM
Updated: Jun 24, 2019 2:23 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Jon-Caleb Wright and Scott King had bass, not bears, on his to-do list Sunday.

But by the end of the day, they’d caught both.

The two were taking part in a fishing tournament on Guntersville Lake on Sunday when they saw something new in the water.

About 7:30 p.m. is when Wright said they saw a bear swimming across the lake from the Lake Guntersville State Park side over to Buck’s Island.

He got video of the bear’s swim, which he said was about three-quarters of a mile long, and quick run once it hit land.

Check out Wright’s video below, and tell us the craziest thing you’ve seen in the water in the comments section below.

