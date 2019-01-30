Video: Help the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office solve a home theft

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help it with a recent theft.

On Jan. 19, a black Suzuki motorcycle and an air compressor were stolen from a residence on Pine Island Drive north of Guntersville, said Steve Guthrie of the sheriff’s office.

You can see the incident in the attached video sent to us by the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sgt. Corey Brown, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, at 256-582-2034.