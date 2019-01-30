Clear

Video: Help the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office solve a home theft

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 2:35 PM
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help it with a recent theft.

On Jan. 19, a black Suzuki motorcycle and an air compressor were stolen from a residence on Pine Island Drive north of Guntersville, said Steve Guthrie of the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sgt. Corey Brown, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, at 256-582-2034.

