Video: Elkmont teen charged in murders of 5 family members appears in Limestone County court

Mason Sisk, the 14-year-old boy who relatives have identified as the person responsible for shooting and killing five family members in Elkmont, was in the Limestone County Courthouse on Thursday.
Mason Sisk is charged as a juvenile in the murders of his father, John Wayne Sisk, 38; his stepmother, Mary Prater Sisk, 35; and three siblings, Grayson Kane Sisk, 6; Aurora “Rorrie” Grace Sisk, 4; and Colson Bain Sisk, 6 months.
He confessed to the crimes at their Elkmont home, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
Funeral arrangements for the four were announced Thursday. You can see that here.
As Mason walked out in his gym shorts he pulled his hoodie down with his hands and feet shackled.
He was surrounded by three guards who then led him to a Limestone County Sheriff's Office SUV.
Officials won't confirm where he is being held, but we know the only juvenile detention center is in Tuscumbia.
Because he’s been charged as a juvenile, his hearings are closed and court documents are sealed.
