Video: East Limestone Fire Department has musical fun with fire

The East Limestone Fire Department posted this on its Twitter account @ELFDStation17 on Thursday morning about a Wednesday night fire.

“A vehicle fire we responded to last night on 72. No occupants in/near car. Many music CDs found at scene, Billy Joel is cleared as his CD said “we didn’t start the fire”, but..a Black Eyes Peas CD was located and was noted to say “Let’s get it started”. Investigation continues”

No one was injured in the fire.