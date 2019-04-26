Video: Athens girl goes to bed as hot dog, wakes up a viral star

An Athens family is getting a lot of attention after a video of their daughters’ pajama choices went viral.

Last week, Micah Clem posted the video of his daughters Lucy Jo and Norah after he told them to pick out their own PJs.

Lucy Jo went with Elsa from “Frozen.”

Norah, though, decided being a hot dog was her best path to sweet dreams.

Dad couldn’t hold back his giggles, and once he posted the video to Instagram viral fame (and “ketchup on sleep” jokes) followed.

The video (which you can see by clicking here and also below) has pulled in more than 12,000 views in just a few days. A North Carolina hot dog company even (jokingly) offered Norah their CEO job.

The family since has been featured on Fox News, Good Morning America, which you can see here, and may other broadcasts.

Clem says his girls don’t understand what it means to “be on TB,” so the viral fame hasn’t gone to their heads.

Norah also hasn’t slept in the hot dog costume again. Clem said he thinks maybe the sweat it caused was too much for her to bear.