Video: Meet Stars Dancing for HEALS Contestant Stephanie Hendon

Stephanie Hendon is a proud supporter of HEALS, Inc. She admits preparing for this is a lot of work, but she is up for the challenge. Find out why she is partnering with HEALS and why you should too!

Stephanie Hendon serves as Vice President, Private Client Relationship Manager for IBERIABANK. She is excited to take part in this year's "Stars Dancing for HEALS," so she can share the mission of the organization.

HEALS, Inc. provides free, school-based medical, dental and optometry care to local children.

On, November 1, Hendon along with nine other local stars will compete in HEALS' annual dance competition fundraiser. The event is modeled after ABC's "Dancing with the Stars."

WAAY 31 news anchor Demetria McClenton sat down with Hendon to find out why this event is so significant to her. Take a look at the video.

"Stars Dancing for HEALS" is on November 1 at Von Braun Center at 6 p.m. WAAY 31 is a proud sponsor.

For more information about the event or the contestants, click HERE.

