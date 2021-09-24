Victims, suspect identified in Guntersville Taco Bell double murder

Guntersville Police have released the identities of the suspect and victims related to the deadly shooting outside Taco Bell on Highway 431 late Thursday.

One of the victims is Elias Gaspar Escobar, 19, of Boaz. The other victim is a 17-year-old male whose name has not been released.

Kevon Yenovi Williams, 23, of Grayson, Ga., has been arrested and charged with murder of two or more persons.

He's in custody without bond.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday. It is unclear what led to that altercation.

WAAY-31 spent the day talking to people in the community and finding out what's happening next with the Taco Bell there.

The Taco Bell was closed all day Friday, even though the crime scene tape is gone.

But a lot of people in this area are still shaken up by what happened.

Police say the public was and is not in danger.

But, one man told us we have to step away from that narrative.

"It lets you know that you have false security going on sometimes and these things can happen anywhere," said Lee Burt.

Burt told us he's feeling stuck when it comes to emotions, but believes something more should have been done.

"I guess relieved in a way that it's not anyone from our community that would do something like that. But, in the same way, we're all able to go anywhere, travel anywhere and you just never know who's coming in from where and what kind of trouble they're willing to cause even in small communities like this," he said.

Guntersville Police do not know exactly what the altercation was about, but say they don't tolerate this kind of behavior.\

The Taco Bell will reopen Saturday at its regular business hours.

The corporate office told us they are offering counseling for workers and are thankful it didn't involve any of their employees.