Victims in Lauderdale County child abuse, neglect case file $25 million in lawsuits

Victims involved in a child abuse and neglect case in Lauderdale County filed three new $25 million lawsuits.

According to their attorney, Tommy James, seven victims are pursuing the cases against former Florence residents Jenise and Daniel Spurgeon, Commissioner Nancy Buckner and Department of Human Resources case workers.

The victims were foster and adopted children of Jenise and Daniel Spurgeon. The Spurgeons were charged with child abuse, sexual abuse, rape, human trafficking, sexual torture and other crimes.

Daniel Spurgeon pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Jenise Spurgeon is awaiting trial.

James says the lawsuits claim “DHR and its employees received complaints of abuse and neglect yet failed to take appropriate action and instead left the victims with the perpetrators who had inflicted the abuse upon them."