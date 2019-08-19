Victim taken to hospital after shooting off Pulaski Pike in Huntsville

One person is in the hospital after being shot Monday night on Valleydale Road, near Pulaski Pike, according to Frank McKenzie with Huntsville Fire and Rescue.

Huntsville police say the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. They say the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the shooting happened on Valleydale Road, and the victim ran to a home on Scottdale Court. Police say the occupants of the home weren't injured and they did not know the victim.