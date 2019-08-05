Clear

UPDATE: Huntsville police looking for suspects after shooting on Beard Street

Police are looking for suspects.

Posted: Aug 5, 2019 10:23 PM
Updated: Aug 5, 2019 11:02 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: Police say there are two victims with non-life-threatening injuries, and they are looking for suspects.

---------

From earlier:

Emergency crews responded to a shooting Monday night on the corner of Turf Avenue and Beard Street, near University Drive, according to Frank McKenzie with Huntsville Fire and Rescue.

McKenzie says they were told the victim was already taken to the hospital when Huntsville Fire crews arrived.

WAAY 31 witnessed three officers entering the taped-off house around 11 p.m. with their guns drawn. They had keys and came out of the house shortly after.

