Victim taken to hospital after shooting in North Huntsville

A victim was taken to the hospital after being shot.

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 3:32 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Police are investigating a shooting on Merry Oaks Drive in North Huntsville.

One person was shot around 3 p.m. Wednesday, but they are expected to be okay. They were taken to the hospital.

It's unknown at this time if anyone is in custody.

