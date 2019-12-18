Police are investigating a shooting on Merry Oaks Drive in North Huntsville.
One person was shot around 3 p.m. Wednesday, but they are expected to be okay. They were taken to the hospital.
It's unknown at this time if anyone is in custody.
Related Content
- Victim taken to hospital after shooting in North Huntsville
- Two people hospitalized after north Huntsville shooting
- 1 hospitalized in Huntsville shooting
- Shooting victim hospitalized with life-threatening injuries
- Huntsville Police investigating after overnight shooting victim turns up at Huntsville Hospital
- One person hospitalized after Huntsville apartment shooting
- Man hospitalized in northwest Huntsville shooting
- Huntsville shooting sends 2 to hospital
- Huntsville shooting sends man to hospital
- South Huntsville shooting leaves victim critically injured
Scroll for more content...