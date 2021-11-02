Clear

Victim of 1961 car wreck in Bibb County finally identified using DNA

For decades, the hitchhiker's final resting place had been a grave marked "UNKNOWN."

Posted: Nov 2, 2021 7:52 PM
Updated: Nov 2, 2021 7:53 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

CENTREVILLE (AP) — Officials say a young hitchhiker who died in a car crash in Alabama in 1961 and was buried in a grave marked “UNKNOWN” has finally been identified through DNA testing.

Killed when a vehicle from which he’d accepted a ride crashed and plunged into a river in Bibb County, the hitchhiker didn’t have any identification. Community members raised money for his burial, and a tombstone was engraved with the date of the wreck: March 27, 1961.

Coroner CW West said a team of genealogists using DNA from the body confirmed the remains to be those of 15-year-old Daniel Paul “Danny” Armantrout. They've contacted a surviving brother, who plans to come to Alabama.

