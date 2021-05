A shooting victim was found Friday afternoon in Huntsville.

According to Don Webster, a spokesperson for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, a call came in around 1:30 p.m. that a driver found a shooting victim walking down Blue Springs Road near Bateson Street and called for help.

The person was shot in the upper torso and taken to Huntsville Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Huntsville police are investigating and are working to determine where the person was shot.