Victim in Morgan County home invasion will need facial reconstructive surgery

A man who suffered serious injuries during a home invasion on Sunday is now coherent and recovering in a hospital in Birmingham, his family tells WAAY 31.

Randy Webster lives on the 2700 block of Apple Grove Road in the Union Hill Community where the violent home invasion happened.

WAAY 31 spoke with a friend of the 70-year-old who says their whole community wants to know who did this.

Four days after Webster was beaten by a home intruder, crime tape still surrounds his home. Police said it was early in the morning on Sunday when Webster heard a knock on his front door.

That's when a home intruder beat him at his front door and getting away with some guns.

"It's got us scratching our head. Who would do something like this? Who? You know...I don't know," says Bobby Ambercrombie.

Ambercrombie owns a local grocery store down the road from where the violent attack happened. He told us he was Webster’s landlord and always looked out for him.

"He's just a lonely, friendly, old man...That's how I describe him," Ambercrombie says of Webster.

Webster is recovering in a Birmingham hospital. His family says he is in critical condition. Webster will need facial reconstruction surgery, his granddaughter told me.

He suffered extensive injuries to his hands and face, according to his family.

"By the looks of his skull, they beat on him...Trying to kill him," says Ambercrombie.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office tells WAAY 31 the intruder stole guns, but they cannot release how many. While there are leads, no one is in custody.

"We're trying to find out all the details. We're trying to find out who did this. What kind of person would do this. I don't know. I don't know," he says.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office asks if you have any information on the attack in the Union Hill community, to contact them.