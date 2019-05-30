Victim in Decatur shooting dies, police investigating homicide

The Decatur Police Department says the victim of an early Tuesday shooting has died.

Malachi Thomas McCray, 18, was pronounced dead Wednesday as a result of his injuries, said Emme Long, police spokesperson.

The investigation is now classified as a homicide.

No charges have been filed at this time. The case will be presented to the Morgan County Grand Jury for further consideration, Long said.

About 12:31 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 1400 block of Central Parkway SW in reference to a shooting.

Officers found a black male who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and received medical attention.

Long said detectives have identified all parties involved in the incident, and there is no risk to the public.

If anyone has any additional information about the incident, please contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.