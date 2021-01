A 55-year-old Falkville man has been identified as the victim in Friday's deadly shooting in Falkville.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said Patrick Edward Buckhart was shot by Richard Odell Clark, 42, around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators responded to the shooting call in the 1200 block of Highway 55 East between Falkville and Eva.

Clark is charged with murder and was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $100,000 bond.