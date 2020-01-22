Victim dead after Tuesday night shooting at Huntsville condominium

Huntsville police say a victim is dead after a shooting Tuesday night at a Huntsville condominium.
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Stones Throw Condominiums on Stones Throw Drive, near Old Monrovia Road.
On Wednesday, Huntsville police confirmed the case is a homicide investigation.
Police say if anyone has information, they can call 256-427-7270.
