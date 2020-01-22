Clear
BREAKING NEWS Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Wall Triana and Liberty Drive in Madison Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Sheriff’s office: Man accused of bringing gun into Jackson County Courthouse is missing Full Story
BREAKING NEWS 2 taken to Huntsville Hospital after wreck blocking traffic on Bob Wallace Avenue Full Story

Victim dead after Tuesday night shooting at Huntsville condominium

The shooting happened Tuesday night at a Huntsville condominium near Old Monrovia Road.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 8:11 AM
Updated: Jan 22, 2020 8:37 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say a victim is dead after a shooting Tuesday night at a Huntsville condominium.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Stones Throw Condominiums on Stones Throw Drive, near Old Monrovia Road.

On Wednesday, Huntsville police confirmed the case is a homicide investigation.

Police say if anyone has information, they can call 256-427-7270.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 24°
Florence
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 26°
Fayetteville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Decatur
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 26°
Scottsboro
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 28°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events