A Harvest man has been identified as the lone fatality in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in Harvest.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Christopher P. Donahue, 45, was killed when the 2005 Pontiac Grand AM he was driving was struck by a 2014 GMC 1500 pickup. Donahue was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred around 8:40 p.m. on Alabama 53 near Harvest Road. Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the incident.