Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Vice President Pence promises missions to the moon and Mars

Vice President Mike Pence is honoring the nation's fallen astronauts during a NASA day of remembrance at Arlington National Cemetery.

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 4:18 PM
Posted By: AP

WASHINGTON (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence is honoring the nation's fallen astronauts during a NASA day of remembrance at Arlington National Cemetery.

Memorials at the cemetery honor those who perished when the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded on Jan. 28, 1986, and when the Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated upon re-entering Earth's atmosphere on Feb. 1, 2003. Pence recalled both events, saying that when the Columbia broke up, so did the hearts of the American people.

Pence tells NASA staff and family members of fallen astronauts that President Donald Trump's administration is committed to the United States leading in space exploration.

Pence says the president has made it clear "we are going back to the moon, and once we're back on the moon, the United States is going to Mars."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events