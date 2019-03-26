Vice President Mike Pence's Huntsville visit lights up social media

Vice President Mike Pence's trip to Huntsville is lighting up social media. Check out some of the tweets we've found:

It’s an honor to be part of @VP Space Council Users Advisory Group, meeting today at @RocketCenterUSA

w Homer Hickam Jr., author, Vietnam vet, NASA engineer who trained the first Japanese astronauts; Kay Ellen Ivey, the 54th Governor of Alabama; Pence & Admiral James Ellis pic.twitter.com/uQqdWzA5VO — Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) March 26, 2019

We are honored to welcome @VP to Huntsville for an important meeting on the future of space exploration. pic.twitter.com/KIxVfrthlo — Space & Rocket Ctr (@RocketCenterUSA) March 26, 2019

I’m thrilled @VP Pence chose @RocketCenterUSA for today’s meeting of the National Space Council! We welcome you all here to discuss the future of American human spaceflight, which is so appropriate as we approach the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. pic.twitter.com/yc81dunFcS — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) March 26, 2019