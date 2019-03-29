Vice President Mike Pence still thinking about Huntsville trip, ‘Space Kid’

Vice President Mike Pence came to Huntsville on Tuesday to chair the fifth meeting of the National Space Council at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.

There, he talked about America’s renewed vigor to get to the moon and pledged the full support of the Trump Administration to get us there.

But before all that, Pence got the opportunity to meet our favorite “Space Kid,” Isaac Langbehn. Dressed in his very own flight suit, Isaac was singled out by Pence for a photo after Air Force Two landed in Huntsville.

Our Scottie Kay talked to Isaac about the impression Pence made on him.

Well, it looks like Isaac - and the astronauts-in-training Pence later met at Space Camp – made an impression on the vice president, too.

Check out what Pence had to say on Twitter Friday about Isaac, Space Camp and Huntsville: