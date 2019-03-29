Vice President Mike Pence came to Huntsville on Tuesday to chair the fifth meeting of the National Space Council at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.
There, he talked about America’s renewed vigor to get to the moon and pledged the full support of the Trump Administration to get us there.
But before all that, Pence got the opportunity to meet our favorite “Space Kid,” Isaac Langbehn. Dressed in his very own flight suit, Isaac was singled out by Pence for a photo after Air Force Two landed in Huntsville.
Our Scottie Kay talked to Isaac about the impression Pence made on him. Read about that here
Well, it looks like Isaac - and the astronauts-in-training Pence later met at Space Camp – made an impression on the vice president, too.
Check out what Pence had to say on Twitter Friday about Isaac, Space Camp and Huntsville:
Great to visit Rocket City USA earlier this week and meet several future @NASA astronauts & engineers, including 5 year old “Space Kid” Isaac! To Isaac, and to all @SpaceCampUSA trainees: shoot for the Moon! America needs you for our space program. https://t.co/NU769yUQzt
— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) March 29, 2019
Related Content
- Vice President Mike Pence still thinking about Huntsville trip, ‘Space Kid’
- Vice President Mike Pence coming to Huntsville
- Watch: Vice President Mike Pence in Huntsville
- Huntsville prepares for Vice President Mike Pence's visit
- Vice President Mike Pence's Huntsville visit lights up social media
- Huntsville aerospace contractors respond to Vice President Pence's space goals
- "Space Kid" shares special moment with Vice President Pence during Huntsville visit
- WATCH: Vice President Mike Pence's speech at U.S. Space and Rocket Center
- Marshall Space Flight Director: New push for the moon after Vice President Mike Pence's visit
- Vice President Pence challenging the nation, NASA to win a new space race