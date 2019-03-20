Vice President Mike Pence coming to Huntsville

Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Huntsville.

Pence will be at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center on Tuesday for the National Space Council meeting “to discuss the future of human space exploration.”

From the Space and Rocket Center:

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is honored to serve as the host site for the fifth meeting of the National Space Council, Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Vice President Mike Pence is chairman of the Council and will receive briefings from its members at the meeting, which takes place in the Davidson Center for Space Exploration’s Saturn V Hall at noon.

Space Council members include: The Secretary of State; The Secretary of Defense; The Secretary of Commerce; The Secretary of Transportation; The Secretary of Homeland Security; The Director of National Intelligence; The Director of the Office of Management and Budget; The Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs; The Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration; The Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy; The Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism; and The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The members or a designee will attend the meeting.

Members of the Space Council’s Users’ Advisory Group have been invited to attend. The Users’ Advisory Group is comprised of private sector members, including Homer Hickam, former NASA engineer, author and Chairman of the Alabama Space Science Exhibit Commission, the Rocket Center’s governing body.

“The Rocket City is the natural summit for the National Space Council,” Dr. Deborah Barnhart, CEO and Executive Director of the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, said. “The scions of the space industry craft our exploration vision. The Rocket Center is honored with their presence, and our Space Camp alumni worldwide are eager to fulfill our destiny in space.”

Previous meetings of the National Space Council have taken place at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, at Cape Canaveral, FL, The White House and the National War College in Washington D.C.

"Huntsville is proud to host the National Space Council at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, the perfect backdrop for a meeting of this caliber," Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said. "It's fitting this instrumental group of space policy leaders and influencers will be in the Rocket City at the same time as the U.S. Army's AUSA Global Force Symposium and Exposition. Both groups work to ensure America's leadership in defense and space exploration, and both groups always have a home in Huntsville, Alabama."