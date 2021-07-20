Local attorney testifies in criminal trial of Limestone Co. Sheriff, claims he's a long time supporter of Blakely

The state brought 6 new witnesses to the stand on Tuesday during the second day of testimony in Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s corruption trial.

One of the witnesses brought to the stand was John Plunk. He's a local attorney in Athens, as well as the Vice Chairman of the Alabama Ethics Commission. On top of that, during his testimony he says he is long time friend and supporter of Sheriff Blakely.

He said he has supported Blakely every time he's run for sheriff.

The state dug into this, asking if he supported Blakely's re-election by funding his advertising from Red Brick Strategies.

The owner of Red Brick Strategies, Trent Willis, testified he and Plunk had an agreement back in 2014 that Plunk would pay $3,500 a month for campaign advertising.

Willis said the reason Plunk paid the fee instead of Blakely's campaign fund was because Blakely is a democrat, and Red Brick Strategies mainly represents republicans. So, Willis thought it would be best if a third party paid the fees.

But on Tuesday, Plunk said he does not remember agreeing to pay Willis $3,500 a month, and there is no contractual agreement between the two.

The state showed five checks from June to October of 2014 as evidence. Three of the checks are from Plunk personally, made out to Red Brick Strategies for $3,500.

The other two checks are from EMM-DEE Drugs, a drug store in Athens owned by Plunk's father in law. But Plunk said he was not involved in writing those checks.

Plunk said he was doing work for two other candidates at the time, so he can't recall why he was paying Red Brick Strategies and could not confirm it was for Blakely's campaign.

During the defense's cross examination, they asked if Blakely had ever asked Plunk to lie or conceal facts about this case. Plunk responded "absolutely not." He said he's never known Blakely to be dishonest in 40 years.