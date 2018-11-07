Veterans visit Westminster Christian Academy

On Wednesday, hundreds of students had the chance to hear from several of our nation's heroes, our veterans. Several veterans who served in the Vietnam War and World War II spent the day sharing their military experiences at the school. This is the third year for the event, organized by "Forever Young Senior Veterans." The goal of the non-profit is to help veterans heal and recover by giving them an opportunity to visit the places where they once fought.

Forever Young Senior Veterans has taken several veterans on "Trips of Honor" to places like Pearl Harbor and Italy. Students say they are soaking in the opportunity to learn from those who fight for their freedoms.

"We're hearing a lot of stories about men who were storming Normandy and buddies they lived with a couple of years, just right next to them, with each-other just instantly dying at that point. For the people who have served and for the people who are serving right now it's consistently a good reminder to be thinking about them," said Noah Keeter, a student at Westminster.

One of the veterans who shared his story was Cecil Brunson from Memphis. Brunson was a pilot in Vietnam whose plane was shot down. He spent several months as a prisoner of war. Brunson is also the uncle of Pastor Andrew Brunson, who was released from prison in Turkey in October.