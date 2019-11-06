Veterans, service members welcomed for Heroes' week

Active and retired military and their spouses are in Huntsville to be honored for a full week.

Semper Fi of North Alabama is hosting Heroes' Week, as we count down to Veterans Day.

Nearly 60 current and former service members and their families landed in Huntsville Wednesday.

"It honestly leaves me speechless because I'm not used to this," Veteran Rebecca King said.

King comes from a military family. Her father spent 17 years in the Army, inspiring her to join the Air Force. She is now a Wounded Warrior and veteran.

"I have mental illnesses like PTSD, non-combat PTSD, MDD and anxiety disorders," King said.

It is moments like this, greeted by strangers, showing their full support that have King thankful.

Semper Fi of North Alabama started Heroes' Week 13 years ago, to give Wounded Warriors a proper welcome home. Many of them were in hospitals when their units returned as heroes.

It is not just service members involved. Spouses like Ivan Joseph will also enjoy a week of relaxation and appreciation. Joseph's husband has been in the armed forces for more than 20 years. He is currently on his fifth deployment and had just had foot and back surgery.

But it is weeks like this, Joseph said she cherishes because she gets to make up for the time apart.

"You miss something, but the community pays him back in return and that's big," Joseph said.

This year's group included two first responders for the first time. Organizers said it is about honoring every type of hero.