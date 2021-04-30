Veterans in Lawrence County receive help from Strawberry Festival

The Strawberry Festival in Moulton returned this year after being put on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WAAY 31 spoke with vendors who use the festival to help those who've done so much for our country.

Some people come out to the Strawberry Festival for the strawberries, some come out to spend time with friends, but the American Legion Post in Moulton comes to the festival to make sure our nation's veterans can get the help they need.

“There are many times, like, an operation, we don’t have that much money, but we can help them with their power bills while they’re gone, or help with transportation back and forth," said Philip Terry, the Post Commander in Moulton. "We do what we can do.”

Part of the Strawberry Festival this year is the annual Lawrence County Veterans' Celebration. All of the proceeds from the celebration will go towards the fund of helping veterans in Lawrence County.

“Because of the pause last year, our account was depleted and there were people asking for things that we couldn’t do, but having this again will build those backup and help us provide the needs for veterans," said Terry.

He said when people support them at the festival, or even say a simple, "thank you for your service," it reminds veterans that they fought for our freedom and to pick their chins up and to stand up tall.

“When people come by and thank veterans just like they do, it helps; helps you feel better about what you have done. Again, we don’t do it for the pride or for bragging but to have that little bit of recognition. Again, have that chest come up, stand a little straighter.”

He hopes people remember that we live in the land of the free, and home of the brave because of veterans and service members on active duty.

The American Legion Post in Moulton will hold the opening ceremony Saturday at 8:30 a.m.