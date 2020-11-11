Veterans honored with parade, ceremony at Oakwood University

Oakwood University in Huntsville honored veterans with a ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

The Veterans Day event featured a parade, several students who are veterans, a wreath-laying ceremony and U.S. Navy Capt. Washington Johnson II as the keynote speaker.

Credit: Oakwood University Credit: Oakwood University

Johnson is a native of Birmingham and a graduate of Oakwood University.

The video above is courtesy of Oakwood University.