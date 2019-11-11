Veterans honored in Huntsville at 2019 Veterans Day Breakfast

Veterans in Huntsville were honored Monday morning at the 2019 Veterans Day Breakfast.

Veterans from across the U.S. joined together at the Roundhouse. Soldiers currently serving in the military also joined. One veteran we spoke to says it's important to recognize those who have served.

"Not everyone got a hero's welcome home, and especially, our Vietnam vets. I did when I came home from Afghanistan. Vietnam vets didn't, and now, it's time for us to give back to them," said Jason Carter, who served 23 years in the military.

All of the veterans were thanked and given a round of applause.