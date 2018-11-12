Veterans Day program highlights WWI soldier from Sheffield

The rain throughout North Alabama halted most Veterans Day parades, but the city of Tuscumbia took their program inside at the Tuscumbia Church of Christ.

Dozens of citizens and veterans gathered inside the church to remember the sacrifices our veterans have made for our country and to highlight one Shoals native and WWI soldier whose words continue to change the world.

Shoals Historian, David Hulsey, spoke to the group about Lt. Pat Crowe, a WWI pilot and journalist.

"People around the world read his stories," said Hulsey.

During WWI before America entered into the war, Crowe had moved to New York writing for various publications like the New York Times.

"His mother sent a telegram from Sheffield saying, 'Son, the United States has entered the war, and you need to go down and enlist,' and that's what he did," said Hulsey.

Crowe became a pilot stationed in France, and the French people fell in love with the American soldier.

"He was loved by the French people because he was the model American soldier, and he was the model of what an American soldier should be. He gave his life fighting for their country," said Hulsey.

Crowe's plane was shot down about two months before WWI ended, and his love letters and writings about France were turned into a book named, Pat Crowe, Aviator: Skylark Views and Letters from France. The book is still in circulation to this day.

"It's not about war stories. It's about his beautiful way of writing and describing things he had seen and people he met. He was a true scholar of a journalism," said Hulsey.

Lt. Pat Crowe is buried in an American solider graveyard in France.