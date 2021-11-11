Huntsville Veteran's Day events viewed through a child's eyes

As thousands of people descended on downtown Huntsville to honor our Veterans at the parade, an 11-year-old girl name Lyla Vandiver escorted her young cousins through the Veterans Memorial.

Vandiver navigated a subject matter that can be difficult for adults to wrap their heads around at times.

"They fought for our country so we want to give the love back," Vandiver explained.

She held her two and six year old cousins by the hand and read the plaques to them as they walked around the half circle.

“I just want to honor the veterans and kind of see all of the history behind it," she explained.

Lyla's mother told WAAY 31 she was having a "proud parent moment" watching her daughter leading her cousins through the memorial.

The family walked back over to Holmes Avenue to watch the Veteran's Day parade together when their walking tour was complete.