Veteran's Affairs Office: 11 Tut Fann residents, 5 employees have coronavirus

The WAAY 31 I-TEAM learned there are 11 patients at Tut Fann who currently have coronavirus and 5 employees are currently out with the virus.

This is a story we started tracking in August. At that time, we uncovered 12 residents, who previously tested positive for the virus died. More than six weeks later, the state still doesn’t know if they’re COVID deaths.

Multiple times during the last week and a half I reached out to HMR Veterans Servcies, the company that oversees day to day operations at the home, and no one has answered

Friday, the Veterans Affairs office wouldn't tell me if any one else has died here at the home since last week. It's unclear why about six weeks after the first death was reported there not one death has been confirmed to be COVID related.

Several weeks ago, the Alabama Department of Public Health said the agency is working past capacity and workers are already doing multiple jobs, but we've seen other confirmed COVID deaths from nursing homes in the area.

The Department of Public Health said there is a priority to add staff and make it clear on the state dashboard what day a death occurred.

The department of health previously said it doesn't put pressure hospitals or long-term care facilities because they're working with other patients and might have to prioritize treatment over sending records.

At Tut Fann, we know a team based out of the VA Hospital in Birmingham made minor recommendations for changes at the home earlier this month.

HMR Veterans Services hasn't told me what those changes were. They have only said they were implemented, and haven't answered of our other requests.