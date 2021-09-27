Veteran sees success in Lauderdale County court program

One Lauderdale County man told WAAY-31 he wouldn't be where he is today if it wasn't for second chances through the county's veterans court.

In Lauderdale County, Veterans Court is still a new program. It's only been around for three years, but it's already making a difference in people's lives.

The most recent graduate is Troy Gibbs. He said this program and the people running it gave him a second chance.

"They gave me counseling, mental health, physical health — they've helped get me on the right path and picked me up when I was down," said Gibbs, who graduated from the program last Monday.

Gibbs served in the Alabama National Guard. He's had run-ins with the law, but getting into the veterans court program changed his outlook and life.

"It goes a long way, because you always see the judicial system as an enemy, but here in Veterans Court, they really are there to help you," Gibbs said. "You can honestly ask them for something, and you don't have to be worried about what's going to happen. They are going to do the best they can for you."

People in Veterans Court go before Judge Will Powell. He said they try and catch veterans at booking and get them set up in the program. Powell said they focus on every aspect of the veteran's life to help.

In the program, veterans can reconnect with their military training, get a veteran mentor and "go through the treatment and steps they need to work off any criminal charge they have and potentially help re-establish and stabilize them in society," Powell said.

Powell said working with Gibbs has been an absolute joy and he's done everything required of him.

"To see him with his wife and his sons at the football field, being a dad, that's important," Powell said. "That means we are making progress and things are going in the right direction."

Gibbs has a full-time job now, and he plans to come back to Veterans Court and be a mentor to others in the program.