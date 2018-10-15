Veteran reunites with missing dog and helps the woman who found him

Elizabeth Vance and her family were heartbroken when their dog, Buster, ran off on September 24th. The one year old Australian Sheppard Doodle went missing near Putnam and University Drive.

Soon after the dog went missing, a woman found him and discovered he had been hit by a car. She took care of the dog for nearly two weeks before taking him to a pound.

Thats when workers at the pound recognized Buster as the missing dog from the flyers that had been hung in the office.

The Vance family were quickly reunited with Buster and offered the woman a $500 reward for finding him. But the woman suggested they help her in other ways.

The woman and her daughter recently moved to Huntsville and the daughter had been laid off from her job. They needed furniture and groceries so the Vance's came to the rescue.

"She asked if we had any old furniture and that she would be glad to take it" said Vance. "So thats what we're doing. We're giving her some old pieces of furniture and maybe a gift card for a grocery store."

Buster will soon undergo surgery for his injuries and then they plan on getting him certified as a service dog to help Elizabeth's husband, James, with his PTSD.

