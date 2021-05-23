Veteran in North Alabama wins a brand-new Ford F-150

Non-profit organizations across the country are making efforts to support all of our veterans, even years after they're discharged. Wounded Warriors Family Support presented a brand-new Ford F-150 to a veteran here in Northern Alabama.

Some people might see the truck as just that: a truck. But, to Matthew Aikin, it means his goals of starting a small business will soon become a reality. Aikin plans to start a small business refurbishing boats.

“You look at all these boats that come through here, and I just think, ‘Man, hopefully, hopefully I’ll be out there soon,'" said Aikin.

Aikin won it through the Wounded Warrior Family Support, "Mobility is Freedom" program.

“Wasn’t holding my breath or anything like that," he said. "I haven’t won anything this big before in my life, so it was definitely a big surprise.”

While Aikin was deployed to Afghanistan in 2013, he was injured by an improvised explosive device (IED). The IED caused him to lose both his left leg and hand. Aikin then medically retired from the army and became a stay-at-home dad to his four young kids.

With this new truck, he can sell his previous one and use that money to help out his new business.

“Now it’s time for me to concentrate on myself, I want to start a small business, some boat repair, refurbishing boats, and I’m hoping to continue my days just fishing on Lake Guntersville and redoing old boats," said Aikin.

He wants to remind other veterans that your injuries don't define you, and there are organizations out there wanting to help, no matter how long you've been out of service.

“It will come together and you’ll be able to move past whatever’s happened to you. Like, I know I have, but I haven’t forgotten what’s happened to me."

He told us he's beyond thankful for the Wounded Warrior Family Support. As well as all the non-profits who help our veterans, like the EOD Warrior Foundation that was one of his biggest supporters when he overcame the injuries.