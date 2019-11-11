Hometown Heroes: Huntsville veteran dedicated to serving fellow service members

Over the past week, nearly 60 active and retired military and their spouses from across the country have been honored here in Huntsville.

However, it would not be possible without a certain veteran and member of Semper Fi.

For 13 years, Steve Mozian has been giving Wounded Warriors a welcome back he never received.

"We need to treat them as heroes," Mozian said. "They are heroes, they went out and risked their lives on behalf of us."

Mozian, a hero himself, is a retired Command Sergeant Major for the Army. He served from 1967 to 1987.

"But it's still a part of my heart to take care of young folks who take care of me," Mozian said.

He has been involved with Semper Fi's Heroes' Week since the beginning. At first as a Patriot Guard, then a member of the non-profit.

It provides current and former service members and their families from across the U.S. a week of appreciation and relaxation in Huntsville.

He now serves as the chairman for the event and person to confide in.

"He's one of those people who can speak from personal experience," Dave Bonwit said. "He understands what they are going through because he's been through it himself."

Dave Bonwit with Semper Fi witnesses the impact Mozian has on this community year-round. In or out of uniform, Bonwit said Mozian finds ways to serve others.

"The message that Steve wants to get across to this generation is although bad things happen to you, you can come through it, and come out the other end successful," Bonwit said.

For Mozian, he has a more humble opinion.

"I sometimes think it helps me as much or more than it helps our guests to sit and listen to them and talk with them, um we didn't get that but we vowed that we're not going to let that happen again."

Thanks to Mozian, that vow has not been broken.