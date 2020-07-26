Very wet week ahead for North Alabama

Scattered showers and storms are beginning to develop in parts of North Alabama late this afternoon and evening. Coverage of storms over the next few hours will not be quite as widespread as what we saw last night, but any stronger storms will still have the potential to produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. We begin by sunset tonight. Expect another muggy night across North Alabama, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures stuck in the 70s. Patchy fog is also possible late tonight in low lying areas or locations that see showers and storms this evening.

The upcoming continues to look wet for the area. We start off Monday similar to what we have seen the last few days with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and highs in the low 90s. There will be increased moisture from the Gulf in our area Monday, leading to slightly higher coverage in storms tomorrow as well as storms developing as early as lunchtime. Again, any storms Monday could produce gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. By Tuesday, we will be keeping an eye on a cold front that will be approaching North Alabama from the northwest that will stall near the Kentucky-Tennessee. This stalled frontal boundary will be the focus for daily chances of widespread showers and storms through the rest of the week ahead. Several waves of energy will ride along this stalled front beginning Tuesday and continuing through Friday before the front moves eastward. The wettest days in the week ahead appear to be Wednesday and Thursday.

Expect additional showers and storms to arrive as the cold front moves out of the region Friday and into Saturday before our weather pattern begins to settle down. Given the ample rain chances in the week ahead, we will keep a close on the potential for flooding in North Alabama. Much of the area will see over two inches of rain through next weekend, with locally higher amounts near three inches possible. Be sure to check back with WAAY 31 throughout the week as the forecast continues to evolve. If there is any good news, the widespread rain will provide a brief "cool" down in our recent heat wave. Highs will be in the low 90s one last time Monday before dropping into the mid to upper 80s for the remainder of the week. Overnight lows will continue to hover near 70.