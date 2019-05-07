Very warm Wednesday followed by a stormy Thursday

Wednesday will prove to be the hottest day out of the next week or so. Temperatures climb to the upper 80s after starting in the lower 60s under a mostly sunny sky. A few clouds start to increase by the afternoon and an isolated shower or storm can't be ruled out completely. However, the better rain chances and threat for strong to severe storms fall on Thursday afternoon.

A line of storms, likely packing gusty wind and heavy rain, will sweep through the Valley Thursday starting around noon in the Shoals and pushing eastward through the remainder of the afternoon. This line can produce a quick 1.00"+ of rain in addition to the gusty wind. At this point, the risk for severe storms is marginal in the Tennessee Valley. That means we can see storms approaching severe limits, but the greater risk for severe storms is farther to our west.

Once the rain arrives, there will be several waves with minimal breaks between. A cold front will stall out as it tracks through the southeast, keeping rain in the Valley through Mother's Day (Sunday). In total, 2 to 3 inches of rain is expected over the next few days.