Very dense fog this morning, finally drying out with warmer temperatures

We've finally made it to Friday. It is definitely a foggy start to the day with visibility near zero in many locations this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for much of the viewing area until 9 AM. Give yourself a few extra minutes on your drive to work and keep those low beam lights on too. Once the fog lifts later this morning, we are greeted with the return of full sunshine! Highs reach the low 80s with mostly sunny skies. Big Game Friday Night looks great with mostly clear skies and kickoff temperatures near 70.

The next seven days are pretty quiet. Temperatures continue to stay unusually warm for mid October this weekend. With plenty of sunshine, highs climb to the mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday. We'll cool down just a touch to the low 80s early next week as a weak system moves closer to the region. While there won't be much moisture with this system, there might be just enough to squeeze out a couple showers Monday night and Tuesday. Otherwise, the unseasonably warm pattern continues through late next week. That's when data sources suggest another cold front might bring a return of Fall air to our region. It's still too early for specifics but North Alabama may be treated to a nice cool down late next week.