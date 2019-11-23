Very active pattern with plenty of rain chances Thanksgiving week

The widespread rain that we saw last night and early this morning has tapered off, but cloudy skies continue to hold tough across north Alabama this evening. Drizzle and an isolated shower are still possible throughout the evening, but most areas will continue to stay dry. Here are a few rainfall totals from across the region over the last two days.

Hazel Green: 2.60"

Muscle Shoals: 1.99"

Florence: 1.82"

Athens: 1.68"

Huntsville: 1.07"

Guntersville: 0.90"

Fort Payne: 0.85"

Decatur: 0.84"

There was a significant difference in rainfall totals depending on where you are across the region. Areas to the east of I-65 saw right around an inch or so of rain, while areas along the Alabama-Tennessee line and in the Shoals saw much higher totals in the one to three range.

The cloud cover will take its time moving out of north Alabama. Most spots wake up Sunday morning with more clouds than sun. That cloud cover will keep temperatures from dropping below freezing tonight, but overnight lows still drop into the mid 30s. Clouds clear out throughout the day tomorrow, and the end of your Sunday looks sunny. But highs will only reach the mid 50s.

All eyes are now on what could be a very active weather pattern for Thanksgiving week. Let's break this down day-by-day so you can plan your holiday.

Monday: All quiet. Plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday/Wednesday: Another system will bring yet another cold front into north Alabama mid week. Showers ahead of the front will increase in coverage Tuesday afternoon and evening, with more widespread rainfall moving in overnight into Wednesday morning. Rain will persist through the first half of Wednesday, but data continues to show a drying trend by Wednesday afternoon. Keep this in mind if you have any travel plans Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs are a little warmer than normal both days in the low to mid 60s.

Thanksgiving Day: Dry for the most part, but an isolated shower is possible.

Black Friday: Slightly higher rain chance throughout the day. Friday morning looks mostly dry for early shoppers.

Saturday: Another system brings yet another soaking rain into north Alabama.

There is still a lot of moving parts to this forecast, so be sure to check back for updates throughout the weekend and next week. But be mindful that travel impacts are likely across north Alabama and much of the central and southern US for Thanksgiving week.