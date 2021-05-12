A vehicle wrecked into a Huntsville Walgreens

Huntsville Police said a man drove into the Walgreens on University Drive, and then ran away early Wednesday morning. Police are now looking for the driver. Huntsville Hospital has not said anyone has come in with injuries that could be from an accident. The building suffered minimal damage.
Posted: May 12, 2021 3:44 AM
Updated: May 12, 2021 3:53 AM
