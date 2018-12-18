Clear
Woman taken to hospital after vehicle fell into ditch off Governors Drive

Police and HEMSI responded to the scene.

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 1:54 PM
Updated: Dec. 18, 2018 3:06 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

One westbound lane on Governors Drive in Huntsville was closed Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle fell into a ditch.

A woman was pulled out of the vehicle and transported by ambulance. 

