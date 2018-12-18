Woman taken to hospital after vehicle fell into ditch off Governors Drive

One westbound lane on Governors Drive in Huntsville was closed Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle fell into a ditch.
A woman was pulled out of the vehicle and transported by ambulance.
