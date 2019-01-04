Vehicle crashes into Huntsville garage; driver flees

An early morning crash sent a SUV barreling through a north Huntsville home's backyard. The car went through a fence on Mastin Lake road and landed inside a family's garage on north Helena drive.

Virginia Vallentyne told me she woke up just before 2:30 Friday morning after hearing a commotion outside and called 911.

"I saw a tow truck getting the car out. I had seen that there was a car that had driven through the shed next door," she said.

Vallentyne explained she's cautious about letting her dog outside or spending time in her back yard because of the curve behind her home on Mastin Lake road. She said there are normally bad wrecks in the area.

"When I hear squealing of tires, I get afraid for her and I wonder when my yard is going to be next," she added.

Vallentyne told us most crashes along the curve have happened late at night, and she hopes officers start patrolling the area more often to get drivers to slow down.

"Eventually, somebody's going to get hurt bad or killed," she said.

Huntsville Police said the people inside the vehicle took off before they arrived and left their SUV inside the garage. Investigators are asking anyone with information about this crash to contact them.