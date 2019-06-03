Clear

Vehicle crashes into Huntsville Pizza Hut

Courtesy of a WAAY 31 viewer

The restaurant will be closed at least for the rest of Monday.

Posted: Jun 3, 2019 2:37 PM
Updated: Jun 3, 2019 2:39 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

A vehicle drove into Pizza Hut on South Memorial Parkway early Monday afternoon.

Frank McKenzie, Huntsville Fire spokesperson, said no one inside the restaurant was injured even though a family was eating about 10 feet away.

The driver was not injured, either, McKenzie said.

