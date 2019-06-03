Vehicle crashes into Huntsville Pizza Hut

Photo Gallery 3 Images
A vehicle drove into Pizza Hut on South Memorial Parkway early Monday afternoon.
Frank McKenzie, Huntsville Fire spokesperson, said no one inside the restaurant was injured even though a family was eating about 10 feet away.
The driver was not injured, either, McKenzie said.
The restaurant will be closed at least for the rest of Monday.
