Vaping is on the rise in Madison City Schools

Madison City Schools' "Clearing the Smoke" forum is being held Tuesday night at Madison City Hall. Parents will learn about vaping and e-cigarettes. They will get to hear from school leaders and the Drug Free Community Program about health risks that come from vaping, and how how to tell if their kids are doing it. The district says more than 50% of students in their alternative school are there because of vaping.

"A lot of parents don't realize that their children are suffering or using e cigarettes until there is a disciplinary action. So we want to give them that information and talk to parents directly and let them know that we are seeing uptick in e-cigarette use in our schools and through out our nation," said Madison City Schools Safety, Security, and Emergency Management Coordinator, David West.

Madison City Schools says it wants to work with parents to provide a better learning environment. The forum is at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Madison City Hall.